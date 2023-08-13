Ravens Claim DB Tae Hayes

Per Field Yates, the Ravens have claimed DB Tae Hayes off of waivers from the Lions.

Hayes, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Hayes had stints with the Dolphins, Vikings, and Cardinals before returning to the Panthers. He bounced on and off of their practice squad through the end of the 2021 season and the beginning of 2022 before being signed by the Patriots in December.

The Patriots re-signed Hayes in May but released him last month. He then caught on with the Lions before being waived.

In 2022, Hayes appeared in five games for the Panthers and two games for the Patriots. He recorded six total tackles and no interceptions.