Ravens Completed Interview With Robert Saleh

The Ravens announced that they have completed their interview with 49ers DC Robert Saleh for their head coaching job.

Here is a look at the team’s candidates:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewed)

Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

Rams DC Chris Shula (Interviewed)

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Interviewed)

Saleh, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks’ defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach, where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021 but was fired following the 2024 season. Saleh rejoined the 49ers as defensive coordinator in 2025.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the 49ers’ defense ranks 13th in points allowed, 20th in total yards allowed, 11th in rushing yards allowed, and 25th in passing yards allowed.