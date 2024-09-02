Ravens Create $4.8M Of Cap Room By Reworking LB Roquan Smith’s Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Ravens recently restructured the contract of veteran LB Roquan Smith for cap space as they prepare for the regular season.

According to Rapoport, Baltimore created $4.875 million of cap space with this move.

Smith, 27, was the eighth-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $18.477 million dollar rookie contract with the Bears that included an $11.517 million dollar signing bonus when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option.

Smith stood to make $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season before being traded midseason to the Ravens. Baltimore later signed him to a five-year, $100 million extension.

In 2023, Smith appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 158 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one interception and eight pass defenses.