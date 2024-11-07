Ravens DB Kyle Hamilton Ruled Out With Ankle Injury

Ravens DB Kyle Hamilton suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out by the team for the rest of the game.

Losing Hamilton is a huge blow for the team’s defense that has been ravaged by injuries and ineffective play, especially in the secondary.

Hamilton, 23, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-American as a junior in 2021. The Ravens used the No. 14 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $16,255,078 contract that includes a $9,001,875 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.



In 2024, Hamilton has appeared in nine games for the Ravens and recorded 67 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, a recovery and five pass deflections.