Ravens DC Mike Macdonald ‘Name To Watch’ For Seahawks’ HC Job

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Seahawks have shown interest in Ravens DC Mike Macdonald for the head-coaching job, even though they have yet to request an interview.

Fowler says that depending on how the coaching search goes from here, Macdonald “appears to be a name to watch.”

Seattle will need to wait until the Ravens’ season is out to meet with Macdonald, since they didn’t conduct a virtual interview with him.

Fowler adds that Macdonald is still a “prime candidate” for the Commanders’ job.

Macdonald, 35, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.

The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he returned to Baltimore in 2022.

In 2023, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 1 in scoring, No. 6 in yards, No. 6 against the pass, and No. 14 against the run.