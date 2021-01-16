Ravens DL Coach Joe Cullen “Top Target” For Jaguars’ Defensive Coordinator Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ravens DL coach Joe Cullen is a “top target” to the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator under new HC Urban Meyer.

Rapoport confirms that the Jaguars are interested in Scott Linehan and set to interview him for their offensive coordinator job.

Cullen, 53, began his coaching career at UMass as their RBs coach in 1990. He later worked for several schools and working his way up to defensive coordinator.

The Lions hired Cullen as their DL coach in 2006. From there, he’s had stints with the Jaguars, Browns and Buccaneers before joining the Ravens as their DL coach in 2016.

