Ravens DT Michael Pierce Has Torn Biceps

According to Ian Rapoport, Ravens DT Michael Pierce suffered a torn biceps in Week 3 against the Patriots.

Rapoport mentions that there is no definitive word on Pierce’s prognosis and if he can continue playing at some point this season. Baltimore will know more about his availability with further testing on his injury.

Pierce, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year rookie contract before returning to the Ravens on a second-round restricted tender.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings in 2020.

Pierce was slated to make a $3 million, fully-guaranteed base salary in 2020 before opting out due to the pandemic. That total was tolled to 2021. The Vikings released him over the offseason and he signed with the Ravens.

In 2021, Pierce appeared in eight games and recorded 20 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble.