Ravens Hire Dennard Wilson As New DB Coach

Update:

The Ravens announced they have officially hired former Eagles secondary coach Dennard Wilson to the same position on their staff.

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are hiring former Eagles secondary coach Dennard Wilson to the same position on their staff.

Wilson is highly regarded as an ascending young coach but he was passed over for Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator job and has been exploring other opportunities as a result.

Wilson, 40, worked as a pro scout for the Bears before beginning his coaching career with the Rams back in 2012 as their defensive quality control coach. He worked his way up to DBs coach before taking the same job with the Jets in 2017.

From there, the Eagles hired Wilson as their passing game coordinator/DBs coach for the 2019 season and he had been in Philadelphia ever since.