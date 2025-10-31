Ravens Fined $100K For Incorrectly Listing Lamar Jackson’s Injury Status

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the the NFL has fined the Baltimore Ravens $100,000 for violating the league’s Injury Report Policy by incorrectly listing QB Lamar Jackson’s as “full” during Friday’s practice last week.

Here’s a statement from the team explaining that they will not appeal the fine from the NFL:

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/rCazoXRm5I — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 31, 2025

The Ravens said that it was an “honest mistake” on their part, but that didn’t stop the NFL from looking into the matter. The point spread swung noticeably as a result of the Ravens’ eventually ruling Jackson out, despite the initial “full” designation, which normally implies a player is going to play.

ESPN bet had the Ravens -6.5 to beat the Bears on Friday before that dropped to -1.5 following the news that Tyler Huntley would start for Jackson.

Baltimore did fully cooperated with the investigation, which the league determined was the result of negligence and not an attempt to gain a competitive advantage.

Ian Rapoport notes that had the NFL determined the violation was intentional or competitive in nature, the discipline would have been more significant, which could have included the loss of draft picks.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million, fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million, and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.