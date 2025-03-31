Ravens Have Discussed Contract Extension For QB Lamar Jackson

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson nearly won another MVP last season and is set to be under contract through 2027 with Baltimore.

Despite Jackson’s contract not being close to up, his cap hits are scheduled to increase to $74.5 million for 2026 and 2027, which is projected to take up around 25 percent of their total cap in those years. Bills QB Josh Allen saw a new deal this offseason and 49ers QB Brock Purdy is also likely to get a new deal, only driving the price for Jackson higher.

The Ravens could look to extend Jackson to get somewhat ahead of the market while also spreading out his cap hits for the final two seasons of his current deal.

Per the team’s social media, Baltimore HC John Harbaugh said they have had internal discussions regarding an extension but he wouldn’t put a timeline on when it will be done. Harbaugh cited the salary cap as the biggest reason they’ve started negotiations while saying it will get done “sooner or later.”

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in 17 games for the Ravens and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 915 yards and four touchdowns.