Ravens Have Received Trade Inquiries For Their Running Backs

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens have received trade inquiries from other teams regarding their current group of running backs.

Some of those have come as recently as in the last week, per Schefter, and come after Baltimore had to rebuild its running back room essentially from scratch following a rash of injuries during the preseason.

Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams, who was fourth on the depth chart for much of camp, is the team’s second-leading rusher. Baltimore has also signed veterans Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell, all three of which were active ahead of Williams last week.

Murray, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2013. After four years with the Raiders, Murray departed for a three-year, $15 million contract that included $3.4 million guaranteed with the Vikings.

Murray later signed a four-year, $14.4 million contract with the Saints in 2019. New Orleans cut him coming out of the preseason this year and he landed on a one-year deal with the Ravens.

In 2021, Murray has appeared in four games for the Ravens and rushed for 151 yards on 44 carries (3.4 YPC) with three touchdowns.

Williams, 25, went undrafted out of BYU following the 2020 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Ravens during training camp but was waived coming out of the preseason.

He returned to the team on the practice squad and spent most of the season on the unit. The Ravens re-signed Williams to a futures deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in three games for the Ravens and rushed 27 times for 164 yards (6.1 YPC) with a touchdown. He’s also added five receptions on seven targets for 45 yards.