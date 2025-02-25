Ravens Hopeful To Re-Sign LT Ronnie Stanley

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that the plan is to meet with LT Ronnie Stanley‘s camp this week to try and work out a new deal.

DeCosta added he’s confident the two sides will be able to reach an agreement.

Stanley agreed to a pay cut with the Ravens last year which also set up his contract to expire this offseason. After a few years of battling injuries, Stanley started all 17 games in 2024 and was solid.

If he reaches free agency, he’d likely have a strong market given the shortage of quality left tackles around the league. That’s also why the Ravens are highly motivated to keep him.

Stanley, 30, was a first-round pick by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2016. He signed a four-year deal worth $20.84 million and was playing out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option included in his contract when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that includes $70,866,000 in total guarantees.

Stanley agreed to a $7.5 million pay cut in 2024 in exchange for shortening his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Stanley appeared in and started all 17 games for the Ravens at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 37 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

