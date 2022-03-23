Ravens Hosting DE Arden Key For Visit Wednesday

According to Mike Garafolo, DE Arden Key is visiting the Ravens on Wednesday.

Key’s free agent tour continues as this is his third visit in as many days as he looks for a new team after spending the 2021 season with the 49ers.

Key, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 when the Raiders waived him.

The 49ers signed Key to their active roster and he had a solid season for the team in 2021 before becoming a free agent.

In 2021, Key appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 17 tackles and six and a half sacks.