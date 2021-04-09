Ravens Hosting EDGE Justin Houston For Visit Next Week

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that the Ravens are scheduled to host free agent EDGE Justin Houston on a visit next week.

Last we heard regarding Houston, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported that the Colts are still in talks with him.

The Ravens could really use help at edge rusher and Houston is among the best available players at the position, so this seems like something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Houston, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019. He’s once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Houston appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 25 tackles, eight sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.

