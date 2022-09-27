Ravens Hosting OT Ty Nsekhe For Workout

According to Doug Kyed, the Ravens are hosting veteran OT Ty Nsekhe for a workout on Tuesday.

Baltimore had to turn to their fourth option at left tackle in Sunday’s game against the Patriots after Patrick Mekari sprained his ankle. Fourth-round OT Daniel Faalele took over with veteran OTs Ja’Wuan James (Achilles) and Ronnie Stanley (ankle) out of commission.

Nsekhe, 36, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State back in 2012. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

From there, Nsekhe had a brief stint with the Saints before signing a futures contract with Washington in 2015. After four seasons in Washington, Nsekhe agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal in 2019 with the Bills.

The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Nsekhe was active in 12 games for the Cowboys but did not make a start.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.