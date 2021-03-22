Ravens Hosting WR Sammy Watkins For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are hosting WR Sammy Watkins for a visit Monday night.

Baltimore has expressed an interest in some of the veteran receivers available in recent days despite striking out on closing any deals. It looks like Watkins could be a potential fit for them.

Watkins, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams.

Watkins played out the final year of his four-year, $19.935 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $48 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed with the Chiefs back in 2018.

The Chiefs and Watkins agreed to a new contract that will pay him $9 million for the 2020 season last April.

In 2020, Watkins appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and caught 37 passes for 421 yards receiving and two touchdowns.