Ravens & Jets Also Attending Odell Beckham Workout

Josina Anderson reports that the Ravens and Jets are also among the teams in attendance on Friday for free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr’s workout.

The Giants and Patriots are also in attendance while the Cowboys are not there, but have said that they’re still interested in Beckham.

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that they’re monitoring Beckham, so it appears as though he could have a decent market.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.