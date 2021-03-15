Ravens Keeping Tabs On Melvin Ingram, Kyle Van Noy & Carlos Dunlap

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that the Ravens are keeping tabs on free agent DE Melvin Ingram, LB Kyle Van Noy and DE Carlos Dunlap.

According to La Canfora, a reunion with Tyus Bowser is still a possibility to watch for the Ravens.

Ingram, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.39 million rookie contract that included 7.61 million guaranteed before the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $7,751,000 for the 2017 season.

The Chargers placed the franchise tag on Ingram in 2017 before later signing him to a four-year, $66 million contract with $42 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Ingram appeared in seven games and recorded 10 total tackles, five tackles for loss, no sacks, and one interception.

Dunlap, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2010. He was in the final year of his five-year, $39.37 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Bengals in 2018.

After tensions escalated with the coaching staff in 2020, Dunlap was traded near the midseason deadline to the Seahawks for a seventh-round pick and OL B.J. Finney. He agreed to a reworked deal as a part of the trade.

The Seahawks opted to release Dunlap last week.

In 2020, Dunlap appeared in seven games for the Bengals and eight games for the Seahawks, recording 32 tackles, six sacks and four pass defenses.

Van Noy, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

However, the Dolphins release Van Noy last week.

In 2020, Van Noy appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 69 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and six pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 26 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.

We have them included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.