Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley Will Miss Rest Of Season, Goes On IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that LT Ronnie Stanley will not return this season.

We have placed LT Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Statement from @megatronnie. https://t.co/NjJmbtGn6P pic.twitter.com/NcqfEESLWi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 19, 2021

Stanley is going on injured reserve. He was coming back from a fractured ankle that ended his 2020 season and played just one game in 2021.

He’ll have surgery again and set his sights on returning at 100 percent for 2022.

Stanley, 27, was a first-round pick by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2016. He signed a four-year deal worth $20.84 million and was playing out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option included in his contract when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that includes $70,866,000 in total guarantees.

Stanley was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $9.5 million the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract during the offseason.

In 2021, Stanley appeared in one game for the Ravens, making one start for them at left tackle.