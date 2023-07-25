Ravens Make Five Moves Including Releasing WRs Andy Isabella & Mike Thomas

The Ravens announced five roster moves on Tuesday including releasing wide receivers Andy Isabella and Mike Thomas, who was waived with an injury settlement.

The team also claimed WR Makai Polk off of waivers from the Giants and signed LS Tyler Ott. Ravens LS Nick Moore was also placed on the active/non-football injury list.

Isabella, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract that included a $1,387,176 signing bonus when the Cardinals decided to waive him.

He caught on with the Ravens in October of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad last season.

In 2022, Isabella appeared in three games for the Cardinals and two games for the Ravens, recording two receptions for 21 (10.5 YPC), to go along with one rushing attempt for one yard.