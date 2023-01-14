Ravens Make Four Moves For Wildcard Game

The Baltimore Ravens officially made four roster moves on Saturday for their wildcard game against the Bengals.

The full list of moves includes:

Ravens elevated WR Andy Isabella and WR Binjimen Victor to their active roster.

and WR to their active roster. Ravens signed DB Ar’Darius Washington to their active roster.

to their active roster. Ravens placed WR Tylan Wallace on injured reserve.

Isabella, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract that included a $1,387,176 signing bonus when the Cardinals decided to waive him.

The Ravens later signed Isabella to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.

In 2022, Isabella has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and Ravens, catching two passes for 21 yards.