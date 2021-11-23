Ravens Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced a series of practice squad moves after losing QB Trace McSorely to the Cardinals.
The full list includes:
- Ravens signed QB Kenji Bahar, CB Kevin Toliver and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith to their practice squad.
- Ravens released OT Adrian Ealy from their practice squad.
Here’s the Ravens updated practice squad:
- WR Jaylon Moore
- TE Tony Poljan
- K Jake Verity
- WR Binjimen Victor
- DB Kevon Seymour
- OT David Sharpe
- RB Nate McCrary
- DB Mazzi Wilkins
- LB Joe Thomas
- C Adam Redmond
- DB Jordan Richards
- DT Isaiah Mack
- QB Kenji Bahar
- CB Kevin Toliver
- OT Jaryd Jones-Smith
Bahar, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Monmouth back in April. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Ravens.
The Ravens waived him in June, but decided to bring him back due to QB Lamar Jackson‘s COVID list stay. He was on and off of their roster this summer before being released coming out of the preseason.
During his college career at Monmouth, Bahar appeared in 48 games and threw for 9,642 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions over the course of four seasons.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!