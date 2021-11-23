Ravens Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced a series of practice squad moves after losing QB Trace McSorely to the Cardinals.

The full list includes:

Ravens signed QB Kenji Bahar , CB Kevin Toliver and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith to their practice squad.

, CB and OT to their practice squad. Ravens released OT Adrian Ealy from their practice squad.

Here’s the Ravens updated practice squad:

WR Jaylon Moore TE Tony Poljan K Jake Verity WR Binjimen Victor DB Kevon Seymour OT David Sharpe RB Nate McCrary DB Mazzi Wilkins LB Joe Thomas C Adam Redmond DB Jordan Richards DT Isaiah Mack QB Kenji Bahar CB Kevin Toliver OT Jaryd Jones-Smith

Bahar, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Monmouth back in April. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Ravens.

The Ravens waived him in June, but decided to bring him back due to QB Lamar Jackson‘s COVID list stay. He was on and off of their roster this summer before being released coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Monmouth, Bahar appeared in 48 games and threw for 9,642 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions over the course of four seasons.