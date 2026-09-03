Ravens Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed CB Ladarius Webb Jr. and OL Chuma Edoga to the practice squad.

The Ravens released C Nick Dawkins and CB Amani Oruwariye from the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Here’s an updated look at the Ravens’ practice squad:

DL Rayshaun Benny LB Dominic DeLuca WR Xavier Guillory LB Adisa Isaac LB Carl Jones Jr. OL Gerard Lichtenhan K Jake Moody WR Chris Moore DL David Olajiga (International) TE Ty Pezza LB Kaimon Rucker S K’Von Wallace RB Jonathan Ward OL AJ Arcuri TE Nick Vannett OL Chuma Edoga CB Ladarius Webb Jr.

Edoga, 29, was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Jets out of USC. He later signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Jets that includes an $867,000 signing bonus.

The Jets opted to waive Edoga during final roster cuts in 2022 and he was claimed by the Falcons. He played out his contract and signed on with the Cowboys for the 2023 season. The Jaguars signed him to a two-year contract in March 2025, but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2025, Edoga appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars at guard.