Ravens Make Four Roster Moves, Sign WR Anthony Miller

Per Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens made four roster moves on Sunday, officially signing veteran WR Anthony Miller.

The team also signed P Jack Browning and waived both LS Randen Plattner and OL TyKeem Doss.

Miller, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him in October. He later signed on to the Steelers practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2022. However, he spent the season on injured reserve.

Miller re-signed with the Steelers back in January on a one-year deal. However, he was released and caught on with the 49ers in August. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts. Kansas City signed him to a futures deal in January only to release him this past May.

In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers, catching six passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.