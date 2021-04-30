Ravens Officially Pick Up QB Lamar Jackson’s Fifth-Year Option

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve officially picked up QB Lamar Jackson‘s fifth-year option.

We have exercised the fifth-year option for QB Lamar Jackson. 📰: https://t.co/vxN9yJEMhO pic.twitter.com/0hrIxZZNlw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2021

The Ravens are expected to open extension talks with Jackson at some point in the next year or so and it will be interesting to see what kind of numbers are being discussed.

The fifth-year option will cost the Ravens $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

Jackson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,757 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns.