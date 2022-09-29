Ravens Officially Place DT Michael Pierce On Season-Ending IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they’ve officially placed DT Michael Pierce on injured reserve with a season-ending biceps injury.

We have placed NT Michael Pierce on IR. pic.twitter.com/wbJwC7C2G3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 29, 2022

Pierce, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year rookie contract before returning to the Ravens on a second-round restricted tender.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings in 2020.

Pierce was slated to make a $3 million, fully-guaranteed base salary in 2020 before opting out due to the pandemic. That total was tolled to 2021. The Vikings released him over the offseason and he signed with the Ravens.

In 2022, Pierce appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded six tackles, no sacks and a forced fumble.