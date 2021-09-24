Ravens OLB Jaylon Ferguson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports that Ravens OLB Jaylon Ferguson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Jeff Zrebiec mentioned earlier in the day that the Ravens learned of at least one positive COVID-19 test and contract tracing is ongoing to determine potential close contacts.

The Ravens will likely place Ferguson on the COVID-19 list later today.

Ferguson, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019 out of Louisiana Tech. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $3,423,308 rookie contract that included a $903,308 signing bonus.

In 2021, Ferguson has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two tackles and no sacks.