Ravens OLB Steven Means Believed To Have Torn Achilles

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens believe veteran OLB Steven Means has a torn Achilles.

The team still is waiting on the MRI to confirm the diagnosis but Achilles injuries are usually pretty apparent. The injury will sideline Means for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The Ravens will likely place Means on injured reserve in the coming days.

Means, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2013. He lasted just over a year in Tampa Bay before catching on with the Ravens during the 2014 season.

Means had a brief stint with the Texans before the Eagles signed him to their active roster towards the end of the 2015 season. Unfortunately, Philadephia elected to cut Means loose coming out of the preseason in 2018 and he caught on with the Falcons a week later.

Atlanta re-signed Means on three consecutive one-year deals and signed on with the Ravens in June. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2021, Means appeared in 14 games and recorded 43 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.