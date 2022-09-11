Ravens OT Ja’Wuan James Suffers Torn Achilles

According to Mike Garafolo, Ravens HC John Harbaugh told the media that OT Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles during their Week 1 game against the Jets.

He will likely miss the remainder of the season and be placed on injured reserve in the coming days, with the team expected to sign someone else to the roster in his place.

James, 30, was taken with the No. 19 overall pick by the Dolphins back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract and made a base salary of $1,569,327 for the 2017 season.

The Dolphins elected to pick up James’ fifth-year option for the 2018 season but he later departed for a four-year, $52 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed with the Broncos in 2019.

James was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he opted out. That was deferred to the 2021 season, but after tearing his Achilles, Denver released James with a June 1 designation.

This was James’ first game since 2019 due to his previous Achilles’ injury.

In 2019, James was limited to appearing in just three games for the Broncos and making three starts at right tackle.