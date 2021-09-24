Ravens Place Four On COVID-19 List Including Brandon Williams & Justin Houston

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have placed four players on the COVID-19 list including OLB Jaylon Ferguson, DE Justin Madubuike, DT Brandon Williams, and OLB Justin Houston.

Williams, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,675,000 rookie contract before returning to Baltimore on a five-year, $52.5 million contract that included $24.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

He’s entering the final year of his contract and set to earn a base salary of $1.5 million this season.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 33 tackles, no sacks, and two passes defended.

Houston, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019 and finished out his deal. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Ravens in July.

In 2020, Houston appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 25 tackles, eight sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.