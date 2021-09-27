Ravens Place Rookie LB Daelin Hayes On IR, Release WR Devin Gray

The Baltimore Ravens placed rookie LB Daelin Hayes on injured reserve Monday with an ankle injury and released WR Devin Gray from their practice squad.

This will force Hayes to miss the next three games for the Ravens before he can be activated.

Hayes, 23, was selected with the No. 171 pick in the fifth round of this year’s draft. He signed a four-year, $3,773,216 contract that included a $293,216 signing bonus.

In 2021, Hayes has appeared in one game for the Ravens.