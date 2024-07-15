Ravens Place Three Players On Injured Lists

The Baltimore Ravens officially placed third-round LB Adisa Isaac on the active/non-football injury list, per the transaction wire.

Additionally, the Ravens placed RB Keaton Mitchell and fourth-round DB T.J. Tampa on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Baltimore is notorious for having more strenuous conditioning standards for the start of training camp, meaning Tampa and Isaac could be activated in the near future.

Isaac, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and third-team All-Big Ten the previous year. The Ravens chose him with their third-round pick in the 2024 draft.

He was projected to sign a four-year, $5,628,290 contract that includes a $913,302 signing bonus and will carry a $1,023,325 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to former NFL DE Chase Winovich.

During his four-year college career, Isaac appeared in 46 games and recorded 92 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Tampa, 22, was a two-year starter at Iowa State and earned first-team All-Big 12 in 2023 and second-team All-Big 12 in 2022.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Bills CB Rasul Douglas.

During his college career, Tampa appeared in 46 games and recorded 106 tackles 9.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 22 pass defenses.