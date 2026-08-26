The Ravens placed C Danny Pinter on injured reserve on Wednesday, per Jamison Hensley.

This is expected after Pinter tore his patellar tendon, a season-ending injury. He had been in line to start for the Ravens at center this year.

Pinter, 30, is a former fifth-rounder by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ball State. He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $3,643,698 with a $348,696 signing bonus.

He missed most of 2023 after suffering a fractured left ankle and then returned to the team on a one-year deal for 2024. The Colts brought him back on another one-year deal in 2025.

Pinter was testing the market again when he signed a one-year deal with the Ravens for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Pinter appeared in all 17 games and made one start for the Colts.