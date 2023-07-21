Ravens Placed WR Rashod Bateman On The Reserve/Did Not Report List

The Baltimore Ravens have placed WR Rashod Bateman on the reserve/did not report list, according to Tom Pelissero.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said the team is in contact with Bateman and they expect his return soon.

“I have spoken to Rashod and we expect him here very soon,” DeCosta said in a statement.

Bateman, 23, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He opted out after seven games in 2020.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Bateman. He signed a four-year, $12,599,412 contract with the Ravens that includes a $6,523,209 signing bonus.

The Ravens will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Bateman appeared in six games for the Ravens and caught 15 of 28 targets for 285 yards and two touchdowns.