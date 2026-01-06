Ravens Potential Landing Spot For Kliff Kingsbury?

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that amid leaguewide buzz about Kliff Kingsbury’s future, many around the NFL believe Kliff Kingsbury being paired with Lamar Jackson would be an ideal landing spot for the now former Commanders offensive coordinator.

The Ravens just surprisingly fired long-time head coach John Harbaugh and are now, arguably, the best available job in this year’s cycle.

Jackson struggled to regain his prior form this year, so it would not be surprising for Baltimore to seek out changes on that side of the ball. However, their defense could also use help, so it remains to be seen how they’ll approach this.

It’s possible the Ravens could hired a defensive minded head coach, but target Kingsbury as offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury, 46, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator, but he resigned from the job after just a month, after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator. Washington parted ways with Kingsbury on Tuesday.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.

