Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Out For Season With Torn Achilles

UPDATE: Ravens HC John Harbaugh later confirmed that Dobbins tore his Achilles and is out for the season.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the Ravens believe RB J.K. Dobbins may have torn his Achilles against the Texans.

Dobbins underwent an MRI which confirmed this to be the case after the game.

Dobbins, 24, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus and is set to earn a base salary of $1,130,858 this season.

Dobbins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. You can expect the Ravens to place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

In 2022, Dobbins appeared in eight games and recorded 93 rushing attempts for 520 yards (5.7 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 42 yards and three total touchdowns.

