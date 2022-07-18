Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Might Not Be Ready For Week 1?

According to Ian Rapoport, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins might not be ready to play by Week 1 as he recovers from a severe knee injury last preseason.

However, Dobbins himself disputed the report, tweeting that he might not even have to start camp on the PUP list and he plans to play Week 1.

Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. https://t.co/gH2TqCFLM4 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

Rapoport reported Dobbins hasn’t had any setbacks and from the sound of things, his rehab is going well. However, his injury last preseason was just a severe, complex injury beyond just a “clean” ACL tear.

A source estimated to Rapoport Dobbins might not be ready until a few weeks into the season. The Ravens want to be cautious with Dobbins and they have some depth to lean on in the interim, including veteran RB Mike Davis.

Ravens RB Gus Edwards is also recovering from a torn ACL but Rapoport notes he appears to be on track to play in Week 1.

Dobbins, 23, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He signed a a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

In 2020, Dobbins appeared in 15 games for the Ravens, recording 134 rushing attempts for 805 yards (6.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns, with 18 receptions for 120 yards.