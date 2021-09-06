According to Ian Rapoport, Ravens RB Justice Hill tore his Achilles at practice last week.

That leaves Baltimore with just two healthy running backs on the roster, which is why they recently held workouts for some notable names.

Expect Baltimore to place Hill on injured reserve shortly.

Hill, 23, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of Oklahoma State in 2019. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $3.261 million deal that included a signing bonus of $741,656.

In 2020, Hill appeared in 12 games and rushed 12 times for 60 yards, adding five receptions for 20 yards.