Ravens Re-Sign LB Chris Board

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have officially re-signed LB Chris Board to a contract on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that the Ravens were re-signing Board to a one-year deal worth up to $2.683 million with over $1.6M guaranteed.

Pelissero added that Board can earn more than he would’ve gotten if they had tendered him. The Ravens declined to tender Board an offer as a restricted free agent.

Board, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota State back in He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Ravens and spent the past three seasons in Baltimore.

In 2020, Board appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.