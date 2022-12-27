Ravens Re-Sign LB Josh Bynes To PS

The Baltimore Ravens officially re-signed veteran LB Josh Bynes to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Bynes, 33, originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2011. He spent just over three years in Baltimore before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad at the start of the 2014 season.

Detroit signed Bynes to a two-year, $1.81 million contract in 2015. The Cardinals signed him to a one-year contract in 2017 and brought him back for the 2018 season.

From there, Bynes signed on with the Ravens before joining the Bengals for the 2020 season. He caught on with the Panthers briefly during camp before returning to the Ravens. Baltimore waived him last week.

In 2022, Bynes has appeared in seven games for the Ravens and recorded 29 tackles, one sack, an interception and two pass defenses.