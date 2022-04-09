Ravens Re-Signing DL Calais Campbell To Two-Year, $12.5M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are re-signing veteran DL Calais Campbell to a two-year contract that will likely see him finish his career in Baltimore.

He’s back‼️ We’ve agreed to terms with @CalaisCampbell on a 2-year deal. 😈 pic.twitter.com/0M4tPOY354 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 9, 2022

Schefter reports that the two-year deal between Campbell and the Ravens is worth $12.5 million and has a max value of $16.5 million.

Campbell, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed.

Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and was in contact with GM Eric DeCosta this offseason about a potential return, with the two sides now reaching an agreement.

In 2021, Campbell appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and recorded 49 tackles and one and a half sacks.