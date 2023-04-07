Ravens Re-Signing LB Kristian Welch

According to Field Yates, the Ravens are re-signing LB Kristian Welch to a contract on Friday.

Welch, 24, signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived during final roster cuts but added to the practice squad the following day.

He was later promoted to the active roster and the Ravens also placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender last offseason.

In 2022, Welch appeared in all 17 games and recorded three tackles.