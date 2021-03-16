Ravens Re-Signing OLB Tyus Bowser To Four-Year, $22M Deal

Adam Caplan reports that the Ravens are re-signing OLB Tyus Bowser to a four-year deal worth $22 million that includes $12 million guaranteed. The contract can be worth up to $27 million.

The Ravens were reportedly in the market for edge rusher help and it would not be surprising to see them add another one in the coming days after losing Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency.

Bowser, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.575 million contract that included $3.378 million guaranteed and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Bowser appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 34 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and five passes defended.

