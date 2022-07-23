Ravens Reinstating Rookie WR Devon Williams From DNR List

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens are reinstating rookie WR Devon Williams from the did not report list.

Williams, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

During his college career at USC and Oregon, Williams caught 55 passes for 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 20 games.

