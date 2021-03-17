Ravens Releasing LB L.J. Fort

The Baltimore Ravens are releasing LB L.J. Fort and plan to allow him to test the free-agent market, according to Jeff Zrebiec.

Zrebiec says that Fort is a candidate to return to Baltimore if they can make the money work as part of a new deal.

Josina Anderson first reported that Fort was heading to the market.

Fort, 31, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa back in 2012. He had brief stints with the Seahawks, Bengals and Patriots before the Steelers claimed him off of waivers back in 2015.

Fort was on and off of the Steelers’ practice squad for a few seasons but spent the better part of the past two years on their active roster. The Eagles signed him to a three-year contract in 2019 only to release him later on in the year.

The Ravens signed Fort to their active roster and brought him back on a two-year, $5.5 million extension.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Fort will free up $2,250,000 of available cap space while creating $750,000 million in dead money.

Fort appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 50 tackles, a forced fumble, two recoveries, a defensive touchdown and two passes defended.