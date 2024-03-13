Ravens Releasing OLB Tyus Bowser

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are releasing OLB Tyus Bowser.
This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as there are notable savings available for Baltimore with this move and Bowser didn’t play at all last season while working through a knee injury.
Cutting Bowser creates $5.5 million in cap space in 2024 and $2 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.
Bowser, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.575 million contract that included $3.378 million guaranteed and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.
He returned to the Ravens on a four-year, $22 million contract. Bowser was entering the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million.
In 2022, Bowser appeared in nine games for the Ravens and recorded 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and two pass deflections.
