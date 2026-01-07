Ravens Request Interview With Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

According to Tom Pelissero, the Ravens have requested permission to interview Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver for their head coaching vacancy.

This is the first known official request for Baltimore as they search for a new coach for the first time in nearly two decades after moving on from HC John Harbaugh.

Weaver was an assistant on Harbaugh’s staff at one point and runs a similar defensive scheme. He also played for the Ravens.

Weaver, 45, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Dolphins defense ranked No. 22 in yards allowed, No. 24 in points allowed, No. 18 in passing yards allowed and No. 26 in rushing yards allowed.