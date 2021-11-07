Ravens S DeShon Elliott Out For Season

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced after Sunday’s game that S DeShon Elliott is out for the season with a torn pec and a torn biceps, per Jeff Zrebiec.

“That’s a major loss for us,” Harbaugh said of Elliott’s injury, per Jamison Hensley.

You can expect the Ravens to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Elliott, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2,617,795 rookie contract.

Elliott will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Elliott appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 23 tackles, one interception and two pass deflections.