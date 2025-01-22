Ravens Say TE Mark Andrews Still ‘Huge Part’ Of Future

Ravens TE Mark Andrews has received a lot of criticism following his big drop at the end of their AFC Divisional Round loss to the Bills. When speaking to reporters, HC John Harbaugh said Andrews still has a future in Baltimore.

“Mark is a huge part of our future,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley.

Harbaugh reiterated that he remains confident that Andrews is one of the league’s best players and is committed to Baltimore’s success.

“Mark Andrews is one of the very best football players, one of the most committed football players. Nobody cares more about the success of this football team than Mark Andrews,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebeic.

Andrews, 29, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season when he agreed to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Andrews appeared in 17 games and recorded 55 receptions on 69 targets for 673 yards (12.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.