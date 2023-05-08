Ravens Sign DB Jaquan Amos, Waive DE Levi Brown

The Ravens announced on Monday that they have signed DB Jaquan Amos and are waiving DE Levi Brown in a corresponding move.

Amos, 24, went undrafted out of Ball State in the 2023 NFL Draft before catching on with the Ravens.

He played for Iowa State before transferring to Villanova, where he appeared in zero games, before finally transferring to Ball State in 2022.

During his two-year playing career in college, Amos appeared in 14 games and recorded 97 tackles, half a sack, one interception, and five passes defended.